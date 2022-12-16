top story hot Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo perform for Senior Center's holiday party By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Dec 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson Senior Center had a room well over 80 people watching the Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo perform during the center’s holiday party Thursday afternoon.The Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo is a co-curricular jazz ensemble that meets once a week during their academic enrichment time to practice.Chris Nye, director at the center, said “It’s really cool to get a group of students here on a school day to provide holiday cheer with jazz music.”Sam Fettig, School District of Fort Atkinson music educator, directed the students.“It’s incredible to see what they can do and to see their skills improve in such a short amounts of time,” he said to the audience.The cheerful members of the group include Sol Meyerloup, Calvin Tamblyn, Emmet Fettig, Russell Frey, Ayden Dale, Tj Lee-Davis, Lucas McGraw and Carter Lemke. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
