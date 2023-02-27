Brittany Vils, FAHS science teacher, wearing a “photo cube.” Instead of making a photo cube with photos, Kaitlin Ripley, FAHS science teacher, made “photo cubes” for the FAHS staff to put their head through for them to become their very own photo cube.
Brittany Vils, FAHS science teacher, wearing a “photo cube.” Instead of making a photo cube with photos, Kaitlin Ripley, FAHS science teacher, made “photo cubes” for the FAHS staff to put their head through for them to become their very own photo cube.
FORT ATKINSON — Liquid nitrogen, a person lying on a bed of nails, and a bowling ball swinging eerily close to someone’s face are a few of the demonstrations held at the Fort Atkinson High School Friday evening.
Fort Atkinson High School science teachers presented “Super Science Gag Show.”
“This show makes science approachable and fun for both the audience members and us — the teachers,” FAHS science teacher Brittany Vils said. “We get to give younger students a little snapshot of who we are and get them excited for what they could experience in our classes.”
FAHS science teacher Kaitlin Ripley enjoys working on the show with her co-workers.
“Working on the show brings us together and creates many fun memories,” she said. “It reminds me what a fantastic group of people I work with, which is something you don’t find everywhere.”
Entry fee was free, but the school collected non-perishable food donations to later donate to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Photos were captured during the rehearsal of the show Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.