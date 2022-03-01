Fort Atkinson High School's Youth Apprenticeship program and the overarching School-to-Work program are inviting local businesses and nonprofit organizations to participate in a career fair set at the school in April.
The fair will take place at the school gymnasium throughout the school day April 14. The fair itself will run from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that day, with set-up available starting at 7:20 a.m.
"Our goal is to build stronger partnerships with community businesses and organizations to help students more clearly understand the connection of their coursework to viable career and college pathways," said Angela Salamone, Special Education and Pupil Services coordinator for the School District of Fort Atkinson, who also oversees the district's school-to-work programs.
"Most importantly, this event represents a school and community partnership that supports our youth, our future workforce in our Fort Atkinson community," Salamone said.
At the career fair, local employers will be able to conduct 35- to 45-minute interviews with students throughout the school day.
As they prepare for the fair, students will be asked to focus on one or more of the 16 "Career Clusters" the State of Wisconsin has laid out as they interact with businesses.
"This will allow students to learn more about the specific careers our area businesses offer as they relate to the pathways," Salamone said. "Paperwork students fill out will be used in their portfolios as a graduation requirement."
School districts will match all of the participating businesses and organizations to one or more of the Wisconsin Career Pathways.
Employers are asked to share any job opportunities they might have for students, including full and part-time work, youth apprenticeships, seasonal employment and summer internships.
Also participating in the fair will be colleges and different branches of the military.
Community participants each will be provided with a skirted table chairs, internet access and electricity. Food also will be provided, and student hosts will be available to assist participating businesses, colleges and organizations throughout the day.
Community participants can decorate their tables however they want, with suggested items including charts, flyers, T-shirts, coupons, prizes, snacks, candy, folders, photos and more, with attention given to the opportunities their particular organization provides.
To sign up for the event, community businesses, educational establishments and organizations should contact Salamone by email at salamonea@fortschools.org or by phone at (920) 563-7804.
To offset its costs in putting on the fair, the district is asking for donations of $50 from "for-profit" participants.
"This donation is not a requirement as we know some businesses are struggling and suffering from worker and product shortages," Salamone said.
Donations should be coordinated through Jamie Knutson at Fort Atkinson High School, who is reachable by telephone at (920) 563-7811, ext. 1101.
Any checks should be written to Fort Atkinson High School.
