FORT ATKINSON — Substantial progress has been made since February of 1999 when the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson began operations, but the problem of people having no place to live in the community persists.
Today, the group is reaching out to the community via a capital campaign to help it secure two lots on which it hopes to move two homes being displaced by the expansion of FortHealthcare.
“Fort HealthCare has four houses to move for their parking consolidation/expansion,” said Jude Hartwick, president of the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson. “The coalition is using two to house two families, each having three children. We hope to move them to two lots in the city. The families were identified with the help of the school district and Jefferson County Human Services. They were in dire need and we are helping. It’s more difficult with the housing shortage, but we’re providing them a helping hand, not a hand out.”
According to Hartwick, the transitional housing is short term to help the families stabilize and learn the basics of budgeting and financial planning. The hope is that they will be able to leave their current situation and move into stability.
“The houses need to be moved. We’re looking for lots in the city, but they are hard to come by,” Hartwick said. “We’ve had three offers fall through. As anyone who has been in the housing market knows, things have gotten very competitive. We have received a challenge grant from the Community Foundation, but still need to raise another $50,000 to $75,000 to buy the lots, move the houses, and connect to city water and electric, as well as do some minor upgrades.”
She said that, with a partnership with Mike Forester Realty, it is estimated that th cost to move each of the two houses will be $120,000 for a total of $240,000.
“So if anyone has a lot or lots, we hope they consider providing us a space,” Hartwick said.
According to Hartwick, the homeless coalition began as a group of churches, individuals and businesses to combat homelessness in the community.
“We’re still that coalition, but have a director, Sheri Bronstad, and partnerships with the school district, Community Action Coalition and Jefferson County Human Services,” Hartwick said. “We’ve helped out many individuals and currently have two families in houses. Our biggest sponsor, and community advocate, is FortHealthcare. Throughout all of this collaboration and partnership development, our mission has stayed the same — make sure everyone has a place to call home. It’s simple.”
Hartwick said that inflation, rental/home shortages and underemployment have all impacted the coalition’s efforts, along with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homelessness is not just living outside, but living on the edge,” Hartwick said. “No place of one’s own and precarious living situations abound and are much more prevalent than we think. The school district estimated in 2020 that there were 8-10 families and 34 individuals that qualified as homeless. Jefferson County and Fort Atkinson do have a homeless/transitional living problem.”
Hartwick said members of the community can do much to help the homeless.
“We have a lot of people and groups helping, but we lack coordination of efforts. As many groups are doing, it’s not just about housing, but about helping out before housing becomes an issue. It’s about helping out when housing is an issue, and it’s about helping out to stop housing from becoming a reoccurrence,” she said.
Those who want to help, or be ready to help, according to Hartwick should keep a list of help agencies, so they can help people in need. They can also give to an organization.
“If you don’t want to give to one (charity) specifically, donate to an umbrella organization like the United Way,” Hartwick said. “Also, people should get organized. Let’s put aside any differences and work collaboratively to give more. We’ll be better able to help and be better able to fund more if we work together.”
Persons who would like to make a donation should give it to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson Inc. at P.O Box 785 Fort Atkinson, Wi 53538.
Questions may be directed to Director Sheri Bronstad, at 920-397-9307 or one of the organizations board members. The organization’s website is at www.forthomeless.org.
Hartwick said people should give of themselves, by using words, actions and deeds to inspire the community.
“Together we make a difference,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.