Members of the community and visitors alike are invited to “Write on the River” and take part in other poetry and writing themed events in May, in honor of poet Lorine Niedecker’s 120th birthday.
The Hoard Historical Museum, Dwight Foster Public Library, Friends of Lorine Niedecker organization, Café Carpe, and Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s tourism department have all worked together to create a multi-day event from May 11-13.
“There will be something for everyone who is interested in poetry and writing,” Fort Tourism Manager Holly Tierney wrote. “Whether a person wants to write solo, meet other writers, or just enjoy hearing poems and learning about others’ creative processes, this promises to be a creative, inspiring event.”
This will be a self-guided event, encouraging people to settle in with lawn chairs or blankets on the banks of the Rock River in Fort Atkinson, and write the poetry, novel, or memoir they’ve been dreaming of writing but haven’t had time.
Throughout this event, folks are encouraged to take selfies using Niedecker’s poetry murals as backdrops and tag them using the #fortpoetry and #fortselfie, according to a media release.
There are also opportunities for writers to network with and meet other writers. On Wednesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m. County Inn and Suites, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson, will have a staffed bar and be ready to host visiting and local writers and poetry enthusiasts.
Happening at the Hoard Historical Museum9:30 a.m., Pedaling and Poems guided bicycle tour with Museum Director Merrilee Lee, taking riders past places that were relevant to poet Lorine Niedecker.
2 p.m., Poetry reading and talk by Lauren Carlson, recipient of the Friends of Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Lauren will be speaking about her experience as the first FOLN Fellow, her influence by Lorine Niedecker and her relationship to her own poetry. This presentation will be for those interested in poetry, their own or others, Lorine Niedecker and what it means to be a poet.
Additional activities
A “Women Authors from Fort Atkinson” exhibit
A poetry wall (think magnetic poetry but not on a fridge)
Museum-wide Lorine scavenger hunt
Poetry from fourth graders on display. The museum has a cooperative unit with the School District in which students write poetry in Lorine’s style while learning about her life. That poetry will be on display through the summer.
If the weather cooperates, the museum will also have chalk poetry on the sidewalks.
Dwight Foster Public Library Visit the Dwight Foster Public Library at 11 a.m. to hear poetry and thoughts on the creative process from current Wisconsin Poet Laureate and Fort Atkinson resident, Nicholas Gulig. No registration necessary.
Café Carpe In the evening, visit Cafe Carpe from 6 — 7 p.m. for a free poetry reading. Folks who participated in Write on the River are encouraged to share their writing or any poem they enjoy at this event. All are welcome to just stop in and enjoy the show if they aren’t interested in taking part.
There will be a sign-up sheet at the Carpe at 5 p.m. before the reading. The Carpe will be open for dinner; if possible, please call for reservations. 920-563-9391.
The second event takes places from 8 — 9 p.m. Michael Hecht will read excerpts from literature, and Bill Camplin will perform a song between each excerpt.
More information and tickets for purchase for $12 are available at Café Carpe’s website. More details about these different events are available on Explore Fort Atkinson’s website.
