Knights of Columbus Council No. 3396 of Fort Atkinson is holding its annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest for students in grades 8-12.
This year’s essay theme is “Discuss the meaning of Virtue, and how you live and embody the Virtue of Charity.”
The contest is sponsored by El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Salamone’s Italian Pizzaria in Fort Atkinson.
First place winners will receive a $30 gift certificate to one of the two restaurants, while second place winners will receive a $20 gift certificate and third place winners will receive a $15 gift certificate.
First place essays also will be submitted to the diocesan, state and potentially national essay competitions for the Knights of Columbus. Judging will be based on content, grammar and style.
Entry forms are available at the St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph School offices, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson;
Or online at: https://www.kofc.org/un/en/resources/programs/catholic-citizenship-essay-contest/4208-essay-contest-entry-form.pdf
There is no fee to enter the contest.
Contest rules:
• Entries must be submitted to the St. Joseph Catholic Church office or St. Joseph School office by the end of the day on Friday, Sept. 27. (Parish office closes at noon; school office closes at 3:15 p.m.)
• Submitted essays must be typed and be between 500 and 750 words.
• Entries must be submitted in a hard copy format and stapled to an official entry form. The student’s name must appear only on the entry form, not on the essay.
• Essays must reflect the assigned theme and be the student’s original work.
• The same student cannot compete in more than one parish contest (such as Fort Atkinson and Jefferson).
• All submitted entries become property of the Knights of Columbus and will not be returned.
For questions or more information, contact the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3396 by email at KofC3396@gmail.com.
