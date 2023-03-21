The Fort Atkinson City Council is evaluating possible rezoning of property at 1310-20 Campus Drive to allow construction of multi-family housing.
Tip of the Spear LLC owns the site and is proposing two, four-story, 36-unit apartment buildings, with parking. The buildings would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments developed in two phases. The total density of the development could reach 12.8 dwelling units per acre after Phase 2 development is complete.
Council members will tackle another aspect of the potential project today when they meet in regular session to look at a general development plan for the site.
The council will hold a first reading on possibly amending the zoning map.
“If that moves to a second reading in two weeks, then the council could waive that (second) reading and take final action on the rezoning,” said Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire. “That could come as early as the panel’s next meeting on April 6.”
The zoning move would change the property from “Single Family Residential” zoning to “Multi-Family Residential and Planned Unit Development” zoning to allow the project to advance.
The proposed project area is 5.4 acres to the east of Fort Atkinson High School. The land is south of the planned Banker Road Neighborhood, west of two residential homes in the Town of Koshkonong and north of the Madison College campus, according to Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle.
The properties at the current site had well water and septic tanks, but city water and sewer have been extended to the site since 2018, according to city council documents.
Construction could begin in August 2023, with leasing available in June 2024, city officials said. Work on Building No. 2 could begin in August 2024, with leasing available in June 2025.
The units would be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom loft configurations. Parking would be a combination of underground and surface, according to city officials.
The area was annexed into the city in 2022.
The proposal is in line with Fort Atkinson’s comprehensive plan, according to city council documents.
The City of Fort Atkinson and Jefferson County conducted three housing studies between 2019 and 2021, according to city leaders. Each study said the area needs more housing, according to city council documents.
“This project and the Banker Road Neighborhood Plan are in direct response to these studies and are consistent with their findings,” supporting documents read in part.
A project of the type proposed by Tip of the Spear is not unique to Fort Atkinson, or many of the other larger communities in Jefferson County, according to city council documents. .
“Overall, the proposed development is of high-quality design, meets the requirements of the city’s ordinances, is in alignment with adopted city plans and provides new tax base, housing units and local economic benefits in the community,” the notes said.
City officials are optimistic the Tip of the Spear development will occur as planned if approval is given, LeMire said.
