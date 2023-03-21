The Fort Atkinson City Council is evaluating possible rezoning of property at 1310-20 Campus Drive to allow construction of multi-family housing.

Tip of the Spear LLC owns the site and is proposing two, four-story, 36-unit apartment buildings, with parking. The buildings would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments developed in two phases. The total density of the development could reach 12.8 dwelling units per acre after Phase 2 development is complete.

Load comments