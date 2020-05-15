The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Please note that the first two hours of each day will be reserved for senior citizens 65 and older, and those who have compromised immune systems.
This slightly shortened library schedule will allow staff time to thoroughly clean and sanitize common areas of the library at the end of the day, while high-touch surfaces will be cleaned throughout the day. Patrons are still strongly cautioned to wear masks, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and maintain a safe distance between themselves, staff and other patrons. Children under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
The library will begin accepting returns of materials in the outside book return on Monday, May 18, although library materials currently checked out will not be due before June 1. To ensure the safety of staff and patrons, returned items will be set aside for a quarantine period of 72 hours before they are checked in. Check-ins will be back-dated to the date they were returned.
Curbside hold pickup Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. will be offered until Friday May 22, and will continue during library hours for those who are uncomfortable entering a public building.
When the library reopens to the public, services offered will include photocopying, scanning and faxing, and reference help which can be given while maintaining social distance. Public computers will not be available during the first phase of reopening. Virtual programming will continue to be offered for all ages, including online Family Storytime from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays.
To find out about all library programs, follow the Dwight Foster Public Library on Facebook.
For more information, contact the library at (920) 563-7790 between 1 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; during library hours beginning May 26; or visit the library’s website at www.fortlibrary.org.
