Eight Fort Atkinson Lions Club members attended the District 27-A1 Lions Convention in Pewaukee at the Ingleside Hotel on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club was one of five clubs that received special recognition from the Wisconsin Lions Foundation for its annual contribution to the Lions Camp.
They attended presentations including sessions covering the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Leader Dog, Kathy’s House, Restoring Hope Transplant House, Lions Eye Bank, and Wisconsin Gaming Commission (raffle and fundraising rules).
There was a service project during the convention. One hundred gift bags were prepared for children undergoing cancer treatments at a nearby hospital.
Contents included journals, markers, books, cards, and other items to occupy a child’s attention as they deal with treatments. Local Lions clubs donated the items Lions Nancy Onufer, Michelle Ebbert, and Betty Strese packed the bags.
Lion John Anderson spoke about intentions to host a district golf outing. He invited and encouraged all clubs to come and participate. After the vote, the Fort Atkinson Lions club won the right to host the 2024 District Golf Outing.
Members also contributed to other projects during the convention.
Lion Nancy Onufer prepared a basket for the raffle fundraiser. Lion Donna Petersen headed up Fort Atkinson’s canned food donation for the event and Lion Patti Hurtgen served as the district convention photographer, capturing a weekend of activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.