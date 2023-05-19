Lion Michelle Ebbert honored with Birch-Sturm Fellowship
Pictured includes Lion Tom Emrick, Birch-Sturm Fellowship recipient Michelle Ebbert, and Fort Atkinson President Lion Mason Becker.

 Contributed

Lions Club member Michelle Ebbert received the 2023 Birch-Sturm Fellowship, the group announced Thursday.

She has been a member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club for several years. Prior to becoming a Fort Atkinson member, she was a Charter Member of the Milton Lions Club. During that time, she served as their Club Membership Chairperson and Club Treasurer.

