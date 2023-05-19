Lions Club member Michelle Ebbert received the 2023 Birch-Sturm Fellowship, the group announced Thursday.
She has been a member of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club for several years. Prior to becoming a Fort Atkinson member, she was a Charter Member of the Milton Lions Club. During that time, she served as their Club Membership Chairperson and Club Treasurer.
The Birch-Strum Fellowship is a way for clubs to honor individuals who have demonstrated dedication and commitment to the organization. At the April 24th Fort Atkinson Lions Club meeting past Fort Atkinson Lions Club President and chairman of the Birch-Sturm selection committee, Tom Emrick, made the presentation.
She serves as Club Financial Secretary and Club Treasurer of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club. She provides club members with timely notifications of club meetings, events, and updates from the Board of Directors, according to the release.
She initiated and chaired the very successful March Madness calendar raffles. Additionally, she became the chairperson of SCARP (Softball Concessions at Ralph Park) after Lion Lee Jahnke led the project for many years. Michelle initiated the Brat and Curd Fry in 2022, which was the club’s first public event following COVID.
Wanting to share the value of Lionism, she was featured in the 100th Anniversary video of Wisconsin Lions. She also attends District Lions events and other area Lions Club promotions to learn more about other club’s activities with the hopes of bringing new ideas to her local club.
As an honoree, Michelle’s name has been added to the official Fellowship record. Her name will be displayed on a master plaque in the office of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation at the Lions Camp in Rosholt.
In addition, Michelle was presented a wall plaque, lapel pin, and patch for her Lion vest that identifies her as a recipient of the Birch-Sturm Fellowship. Lion Michelle Ebbert also has the distinction of being the very first female Birch-Sturm Fellowship recipient honored by the Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
The Birch-Strum Fellowship was created by Wisconsin Lions Foundation to honor Lions, Leos, and non-Lions who exemplify undying dedication and commitment to the work of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation and the humanitarian work it supports, according to a media release. The Fellowship is named in honor of Wisconsin’s only International Presidents, Frank V. Birch and Clarence L. Sturm.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit its Facebook page, or call the Club’s membership chair Lion Kevin Becker at 920-650-8005.
