To older adults, the concept of having full access to a cell phone while in school is inconceivable. Today’s students, however, are accustomed to having the device in their hands at all times, even in class, although few can deny the challenges that come with being constantly “connected” during lesson time.
That is no longer an issue at Fort Atkinson Middle School, as a new policy banning cell phones during the day went into effect with the new school year. Under the “Bell to Bell No Cell” rule, students must keep phones in their lockers from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.
So far, the new policy has been received positively by everyone at school, including students, according to Dr. Robert Abbott, principal.
“We’re not the first school or district to do it,” said Abbott. “The vast majority of the Madison metropolitan area and a number of other districts have chosen to go in this direction, and we’ve been able to learn from things that did or didn’t go well in those districts.
“When we met with staff about this before school started, they had some questions about enforcement and what this would look like functionally, but it has been an absolute non issue for us so far,” he added.
Abbott explained that if any students are found to have their phone during school hours, they are given a warning and told to put the device back in their locker. A second offense sends them to the office, where the phone is kept until the end of the day. If there is a third offense, a family member is required to come in and pick it up. Ultimately, if the problem persists, that student will not be allowed to bring their phone to school at all.
According to a letter that was sent to families before the start of the school year, the change is “intended to keep students more present and engaged in their learning, support their academic success by removing a major temptation and distraction, while promoting face-to-face interaction and connections.”
Anyone who owns a smartphone certainly can relate to the distraction that constant notifications create. Add this to the already overwhelmed brain of the average middle-schooler and it’s easy to see how cell phones can get in the way of learning.
“Teachers have observed students who have their device with them struggling to resist the urge to check it every time they receive a notification,” the letter to parents stated. “Studies tell us that it can take the brain up to 10 minutes to re-engage after responding to a cell phone distraction. Additionally, many schools have found that a seven-hour daily break from the pressures of social media is a benefit for students.”
Abbott said some parents have expressed concern over not having direct and immediate access to their students during the school day.
“As in the past, families needing to communicate with their students are asked to contact the school office and the message will be conveyed to the student. Parents should not call or text their student’s cell phone during the day and expect a response,” Abbott said.
Most parents recall their own days in school, when the only way for parents and children to communicate was to go through the school office, and Abbott said it is important to keep the school involved when there are issues or concerns with students.
“Our phone lines are still working in the office, so your sick kid can still come down to pupil services and talk with us, which is what they should be doing anyway,” he pointed out. “And I think we do a good job of pushing out emails and/or text messages to parents to communicate important messages during the day. Like if we have an early release because of weather, I’ll be sending that out the minute I find out that’s the case, just as I have in the past.”
He continued: “If a student has a last-minute dental appointment or something similar, we would prefer parents call the attendance office so that we know the student is going to be picked up and we can let teachers know. To some degree, the policy pushes families and kids back into the systems that have always existed for a reason. For example, if a student has a problem with another student, we would like to handle that here, and communicate as needed. That’s definitely one piece we’re looking to get back in control of.”
Abbott said the use of smartphones has become nearly universal for adults and children alike over the past three or four years, and this has created some inconsistency and confusion in the classroom. He said he hopes the new policy helps teachers gain more control during lessons, and create less confusion for students overall.
“At this age level, students don’t need their phone to access resource materials or to access online textbooks. We have Chromebooks and other media for them to get at that information, but teachers over the last couple of years had been given some options with regard to phone use in class,” he said. “Some tell students they must turn in their cell phones as they walk into the classroom. Other teachers have been a little bit more relaxed with that, some letting kids listen to music while doing homework, for example. In the past, we have allowed some additional discretion from teachers, and that has worked well for some, but I think it was also somewhat confusing for kids.”
There’s no question that smartphones present a temptation to middle schoolers, who crave the constant connection that internet access and social media provide.
“There have been a number of schools that have done informal studies in classrooms where every time a student gets a notification, they’re tallied on the board, and those numbers are astronomical, meaning that within a 45- or 90-minute class session, a kid is getting not just one text message, but dozens of notifications,” Abbott said. “And the research is showing more and more that with those notifications comes not just that immediate distraction, but then — especially with an adolescent — an inability to come back around and attend to what they were doing. So if you have a 45- or 90-minute class period, it doesn’t take very much of that to become a serious problem.”
Abbott added that he has done his own informal research on Generation Z (which includes today’s middle school students) and learned that studies show attention spans are legitimately shrinking.
“It’s down to something like four to six seconds,” he said. “More and more, that’s the way our kids function. It doesn’t help that many of us, as adults, are just as connected to our devices and are not modeling very well.”
Abbott noted that education itself is changing as a result of technology. While it is something that cannot be reversed, it should be understood.
“Kids in this generation don’t need us to get knowledge, necessarily,” he stated. “They can get that on their own. They need us to help assimilate that information, to synthesize it, and make sense of it in another context. That’s really a big shift.
“Students don’t need their phone during the day to get information,” he continued. “For the most part, they’re using their phones for social connectedness, which itself can be a real distraction. But ironically, the phones are also detracting from social connection. One of the things that happened last year that really changed my thinking about this was some of our sixth graders, now seventh graders, weren’t eating lunch. And they weren’t getting up to go outside afterward either. It eventually dawned on us that they were all on their phones. So, not only were they not eating, they were not communicating with each other.”
As a result of this discovery, the school instituted a policy where students could not use their phones during lunch until a certain time had passed.
“With that, they started eating and they started talking with the kid across the table again,” Abbott said. “And it really was a transformational moment for me in that we spend all of this time at the middle school trying to get kids to get along, communicate, build new friendships and engage all of the social and emotional learning we do, but we weren’t supporting that by making them actually do it. The good news is we do see much more student interactivity at lunch this year than we did in the past.”
Abbott said that so far, the new policy is a success and he hopes it will continue to help students learn and make real social connections.
“We’re definitely at a point where students have the technology available to them within the school building that they don’t need their own device, and the distraction and the social connection piece were increasingly a concern for us,” he said. “Schools are responsible for teaching digital literacy and electronic safety, and of course we won’t stop doing that. But there is a sense that kids actually come to appreciate the fact that this is a time during their day when they don’t need to be, and in fact, can’t be plugged in and connected to everything else that’s going on around them.”
