The Fort Atkinson Middle School pool will be shut down as soon as operationally feasible due to its current condition, the potential future of the facility and the $200,000-plus it would take to get the pool to a safe operational state for the next 12 months.
School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education members voted unanimously last week to take that action upon recommendation of Josh Carter, director of Buildings and Grounds, and Jason Demerath, director of Business Services.
District Administrator Rob Abbott said, “A ‘pool conditions assessment’ was conducted by Ambrose Engineering in November of 2018 that produced a report on what immediate conditional items needed to be addressed to keep the middle school pool operational and safe for use and maintenance.”
Comparing observations between the 2018 and 2017 condition assessments, he said, indicated that there had been some increase in the extent of distress and deterioration in the concrete structure.
“Based on observed conditions, it was their opinion that immediate shoring or stabilization was not required,” Abbott said. “However, in order to maintain the long-term structural integrity and service life of the concrete structure, repairs would be required in the future.”
At that time, he said, the repair items were broken into priority 1 or immediate repairs, and priority 2 repairs, of which there were plenty, to be completed in 12 to 18 months from the date of the report in December of 2018.
“On Sept. 7, 2021, a new complete inspection was conducted with the same engineer and construction firm yielding worsening results even in the spaces that previously had been repaired (with CG Schmidt) in late 2018,” Abbott indicated. “The report again recommended repairs into immediate priorities, as well as repairs over the next six to 12 months to keep the pool operational and safe for use, and required maintenance in and around the pool.
“The list of issues was far greater this time around including flooding in the crawlspace, constant water leakage, corroded rebar and falling concrete in the crawlspace from water damage,” he added.
CG Schmidt, he said, priced out the repairs necessary to operate the pool for another year with a total cost coming in at $200,174 with additional recommendations at an added cost of $33,508.
“To be clear, these repairs are not due to lack of routine maintenance or service scheduling,” Abbott assured. “I can attest, having worked in the middle school building for 22-plus years, that the district has taken great care, and spared little expense in maintaining the pool properly — including regular inspections and responses to any recommendations provided.
“These repairs have nothing to do with any potential future referendum, deferred maintenance, and plan to demonstrate deterioration at Fort Atkinson Middle School,” he added. “What we are looking at is rapidly deteriorating structural issues leading to increased questions of safety.”
After brief discussion, board members approved taking the recommended course of action that the pool, built in 1951, be shut down, likely sometime in January, and all internal and external programming for the pool ceased immediately.
In their decision, board members opposed spending the $200,000-plus of taxpayer funds it would take to get the non-competition pool to a safe operational state for the next 12 months.
“It will take about one month for the Buildings and Grounds staff to use up the remaining chemical in the pool and filter out all the chlorine so that the water can be drained into storm water drainage,” Carter said. “At this point, the Buildings and Grounds department will close off this space indefinitely and make the appropriate changes with CG Schmidt to any mechanicals as needed.
“An example of this would be for things like outside irrigation controls that need to be moved from the current crawlspace, and will be addressed through the Buildings and Grounds operating budget,” he concluded.
