Some Fort Atkinson residents have expressed strong opinions about a local zoning ordinance on Facebook.
The City of Fort Atkinson recently reminded residents that it is against the City’s Zoning Ordinance to park on their lawn any time of the year.
“This is a violation of the City zoning code 15.06.06(10) Locational Prohibitions for Off-Street Parking Areas. (a) On a lot containing a single-family or two-family dwelling unit, off-street parking shall not be located between the principal structure and a street right-of-way, except within residential driveways leading to a legal parking space,” the post reads in part.
“Except for driveways leading to legal parking spaces, parking is not permitted in the front yard,” reads section 15.06.06 (13)© of the city’s zoning ordinances.
City council members approved the roughly 360-page zoning ordinance by roll-call vote at the Oct. 20, 2020 city council meeting, according to the minutes. The meeting was held via Zoom amid a series of meetings held virtually by the city council due to the Covid pandemic.
Current council president Chris Scherer moved to approve the new code, and current President Pro Tem Bruce Johnson approved the motion. The minutes do not record each council member’s vote, and whether or not any discussion was held about the ordinance prior to approval.
The zoning ordinance also appeared on both the Oct. 6, 2020 and Sept. 28, 2020 agenda meetings as part of the regular legislative process.
The minutes note no public comments were received on the ordinance.
The Facebook post received 154 comments and 39 shares as of Sunday morning Most comments were not in favor of the ordinance.
“Friendly reminder: the city will fine you for using your property (that they tax you for indefinitely) to park a car (that they tax you for when registering, buying tires, buying gas, and paying sales tax on parts) because some busy body back in the day didn’t like that someone in town had the freedom to use their property as they saw fit,” wrote user Jacob Baldridge.
The post also drew a fair number of sarcastic comments.
“I have a swing set parked on my yard, is that ok?” wrote user Phil Friend.
The ordinance is necessary, city officials say.
“It’s part of living in a city,” City Manager Rebecca LeMire said Thursday. “People are always welcome to join City Council meetings and express their concerns.”
LeMire said she gets complaints often from residents about other residents parking in their yards.
“Parking on grass is not aesthetically pleasing,” she said. “The other day a very upset gentleman complained to me about a house parked across the street that parked their car on their lawn.”
In regards to citing residents for parking on their lawns, LeMire said the city offers residents plenty of time to move vehicles giving citations.
Regular City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
The off-street parking selection of the City of Fort Atkinson Zoning code starts on page 215 and can be found on the city’s website at bit.ly/3R5kq9Z.
