FORT McCOY — The Army Reserve has appointed a new Wisconsin ambassador in Fort Atkinson native Rhonda Smillie.
Smillie is a Fort Atkinson High School graduate in the Class of 1983.
Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels has named Smillie to help connect communities to the Army Reserve.
“I am excited to be an Army Reserve ambassador,” Smillie said. “I joined the Army Reserve when I was 17 years old, so many transformational moments were provided to me by the reserve. I often wonder where I would have ended up had I not met that first Army Reserve recruiter who told me about paying for college via ROTC and the reserve. I am so very grateful for all the opportunities provided to me and now I have a chance to give back.”
Smillie served for 32 years in the Army Reserve, more than 20 of those years were on active duty. She retired as a colonel.
“I don’t know where the time went. I met and worked with amazing people — both members of the military and the civilians who support us. I am hoping to educate others about the amazing things one can achieve through service, and specifically service in the Army Reserve,” she said.
While in the Army, she served in key leadership positions, including legislative liaison, deputy director of military personnel and executive assistant to the director of human resources command.
She has a master’s of science in military and strategic leadership, a master’s of arts in gerontology and a bachelor’s of science in communication.
Smillie is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army Force Management Course. Her awards include the Legion of Merit (2nd award), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award).
Smillie is a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Reserve Officer Association and American Legion.
She lives in Madison with her husband Douglas Way and son Truman Way.
“I plan to leverage my background and connection to the state of Wisconsin to promote the Army Reserve to external and internal audiences so the Army Reserve’s significant and relevant contributions are clearly understood and supported,” Smillie said.
“Army Reserve ambassadors are an important bridge to the communities across the nation,” a media release from the reserve stated. “They are a group of influential volunteers who function at the state and community levels. Ambassadors are government employees who represent the chief of the Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits. Ambassadors provide continuity over the long term, while local Army Reserve team leaders come and go, ambassadors are vested in the community.”
