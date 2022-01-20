A public safety referendum question — asking voters whether or not to increase the tax levy for the City of Fort Atkinson to fund the hiring of six additional full-time firefighter/paramedics, six full-time firefighter/EMTs and two full-time police officers — will appear on the April 5, 2022 election ballot in the city.
Upon staff recommendation, city council members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the language for the referendum question.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said that throughout the summer and fall of 2021, the city council and city staff had discussed and reviewed the possibility of additional public safety staffing in the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Departments.
“Recall that Fire Chief Daryl Rausch has requested to hire six paramedic/firefighters and six Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians/firefighters to provide full-time 24/7 911 emergency medical services (EMS) and firefighting services,” LeMire said. “Police Chief Adrian Bump has requested to hire two additional sworn police patrol officers to allow more proactive policing in the city.
“Also recall that the city is limited in the amount that can be added to the property tax levy by the city’s percentage of net new construction,” she added. “In 2021, the net new construction number was 0.349%, which resulted in an allowable levy increase of roughly $18,000. The city does not have the funds available, nor the ability to increase the property tax levy to the extent necessary to fund these additional positions and city services.”
LeMire said staff proposed that the city council approve putting a public safety referendum question on the April 5 ballot to ask city voters if they are willing to pay additional taxes so that the city can hire staff to provide additional service.
In October 2021, she said, city council authorized staff to hire Mueller Communications to assist city staff in communicating the need for the additional public safety staffing and services.
“Recall that no city taxpayer funds were used to hire this consulting firm,” LeMire said. “Half of the funds are from the American Rescue Act Fund (Federal ARPA funds provided to the city), and the other half is from a grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. City staff presented information to the city council and the public relating to the proposed referendum question and its potential impact on property taxes at the city council meeting on Jan. 4.”
DiscussionDuring discussion, the city manager shared some of the reasons for the request for additional public safety staffing in the police department.
“2020 and 2021 have been some of the busiest years on record for the Fort Atkinson Police Department (FAPD),” LeMire said. “In fact, the police department responded to nearly 3,000 more calls in 2021 than it did in 2010, a 26% increase in calls for service.”
In addition to an increase in the number of calls for service, she said the type of calls that officers receive has shifted, with FAPD responding to an increasing number of complex calls regarding sexual assault, domestic violence, alcohol, and drug-related issues and mental health crises.
While some calls can be responded to promptly and handled in 10 minutes or less, she said, more complex issues might take between six and 18 hours to manage.
“Two additional officers should allow the police department to move towards the recommended 60-40 split, which will allow officers to spend 60 percent of their time reacting to calls for service and 40 percent of their time being proactively engaged with the community,” LeMire said. “Present staffing levels only enables FAPD to have two officers on duty per shift, and both officers are often reacting to calls and unable to proactively police the community.”
Additional policing staff, she said, would mean that the needs of city residents can be met and calls for service would not have to be cut short or delayed due to lack of available staff.
“The additional staff also would bring the department closer to the state and national averages for both of the following metrics: number of sworn officers per capita and number of sworn officers per annual call volume,” LeMire indicated.
She then shared some of the reasons for the request for additional public safety staffing in the fire department.
“Between 2010 and 2021, the number of calls for service by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department grew from 257 calls to roughly 537 calls — a 108% increase in calls for service,” LeMire said. “Additional full-time EMS and Fire staffing would enable FAFD to meet current and future call volume and response time benchmarks.”
Hiring full-time EMS and Fire staff also would decrease the pressure on volunteer firefighters who are leaving work, home or other commitments to respond to calls,” she said, adding, “As the call volume increases, these individuals become burned out and are less likely to respond.”
Currently, she said, the community calls for 1,250 ambulance responses per year, but just one ambulance is available per day in Fort Atkinson.
“With increased staffing and an in-house EMS program, the fire department would have access to two ambulances at all times, increasing the ability to respond to an increasing number of calls,” LeMire said. “In 2020, 70% of calls came in during the workweek, and 71% of calls were logged between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Many of these calls are responded to by some or all of the six full-time city employees who are serve as volunteer firefighters and/or EMTs.”
The city, she said, supports these employees both as full-time employees and volunteers.
“However, they leave their full-time work in the Parks, Public Works, Electrical, and Water departments to respond to calls, which reduces the productivity of their entire departments,” LeMire said.
Financial analysisThere are two types of costs associated with the proposal, the city manager pointed out.
“The first type is the ‘start-up’ costs associated with the fire department providing the 24/7 911 EMS services,” LeMire said. “Staff estimates this cost to be around $500,000. These start-up costs will be funded through the ARPA fund and a grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.”
The second type of cost, she said, is the annual operating cost of hiring the police and fire department staff, including annual equipment and supplies.
The city manager made clear that the referendum question must follow state statutes and does not allow for an escalator to levy additional funds over time.
“If the referendum question is approved, the city will be allowed to levy $769,335 in additional levy annually,” LeMire said, noting the proposed increase will be ongoing. “While the additional levy amount does not increase over time, staff projects that the revenues likely will continue to increase, which will allow for the annual increases in operating funds necessary to employ 14 additional people on an ongoing basis.”
She referenced a table that shows the projected 2022 tax levy for 2023 operations for the City of Fort Atkinson at $8,640,949.
“This number includes the $7,871,614 proposed levy, which includes the city’s general fund debt and operating expenditures, and the $769,335 requested through the referendum question. Note that these numbers do not include contributions to the city’s Tax Increment Districts,” LeMire said. “These contributions will be calculated later in 2022 and are not included within the state-imposed levy limits.
“Using the proposed levy and a projected 2022 assessed value, the projected mill rate would be 0.0092348 or $9.2348 per $1,000 of assessed value,” she noted. “This represents a 9.774% increase over the 2021 levy for 2022 operations.”
The city manager then compared the 2022 total estimated city taxes if the referendum question is approved by the voters on April 5 with the total estimated city taxes if the referendum is not approved.
“The difference is $0.8222 per $1,000 of assessed value,” LeMire said, noting that number is multiplied by different assessed values to determine the estimated taxes with and without the referendum. “For a home valued at $150,000, approval of the referendum would add $123.33 to the city’s portion of the tax bill in 2022, or $10.28 per month.”
The questionPer council’s approval Tuesday, the following referendum question will appear on the April 5th election ballot: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Fort Atkinson for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.349%, which results in a levy of $7,871,614.
“Shall the City of Fort Atkinson be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of hiring six full-time firefighter/Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, six full-time firefighter/paramedics, and two police officers, by a total of 9.774%, which results in a levy of $8,640,949, and, on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $769,335 for each fiscal year going forward?”
“Even if city council members disagree with the need for the additional public safety staffing and services, it is the purest form of democracy to allow the voters to decide their own fate,” LeMire concluded. “In this case, the council is simply providing the opportunity to the voters to choose whether the additional public safety staffing and services are worth the additional taxes.”
Council member Mason Becker said some some citizens are frustrated in believing that municipal government “always has our hand out asking for more money.”
“But the fact of the matter is, though, I can’t look at the statistics that were presented by the police chief and the fire chief, looking at the call volumes and how they’ve gone up over the past decade and how they’re probably not going to be going down in the foreseeable future,” Becker stated.
“And I just know that we can’t continue operating with our current personnel structure,” he added. “Just expecting our fire department to continue with only four full-time personnel — (they’re) a group of great dedicated volunteers who just can’t respond to every call anymore. It’s not realistic.”
So that’s why the council is putting this question before voters, he said.
“It’s time to decide, are we going to change the way our emergency services are structured going forward?” Becker said. “And at the end of the day, I know nobody wants their property taxes to go up, but I think we all also want to continue having great emergency services in Fort Atkinson.”
Council member Bruce Johnson, a Fort Atkinson native whose father was a full-time firefighter in the community for just short of 30 years, said the public safety referendum is “overdue — well overdue.”
“How things were when I was a child and my father was full-time on the force — a lot different from the Sixties than they are today,” Johnson observed. “We need a little bit more professionalism on many issues, many things, and a lot more medical training that this all is going to provide to keep people safe, keep people alive.
“Again, the word to me is ‘overdue’ — it’s time to do something,” he insisted.
