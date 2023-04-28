Fort Atkinson High School students were honored at the annual Fort Atkinson Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Banquet on Wednesday, April 26th, hosted at The Bridge on Main.
The students that were honored were Jake Erstad, Casey Noll, Mariah Luebke, Lauren Lescohier, Mariana Gamez Garza and Mackenzie Cramlet.
According to Fort Atkinson High School Principal Leigh Ann Scheuerell, a high school committee identifies deserving students, weighing students who serve as leaders, demonstrate high character traits and are role models in terms of their citizenship and overall participation in school. Students recognized are often involved in a variety of activities throughout Fort Atkinson and are considered hard working students and role models who have a positive impact in school and the community.
“Any time I can get a chance to brag about the students of Fort Atkinson High School is a moment I will never turn down,” Scheuerell said during the presentation. “The students before you are the true definition of what it means to be a role model of Fort Atkinson.”
Two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors are honored each year at the youth appreciation banquet. Optimist Members present each recipient with a plaque. Sophomores and juniors also receive $50 Chamber Bucks certificates and the seniors receive a $250 scholarship to put towards post secondary education.
“You, like me, want the very best for our communities’ youth and that with our support of their hard work and recognition for their accomplishments, we can continue to bring out the best in us all,” Scheuerell said to the Optimists. “On behalf of the students and staff at Fort Atkinson High School, I extend our most sincere appreciation to the Fort Atkinson Optimists for providing the honorable recognition and the many ways you support our students and community throughout the year.”
The Optimist club’s mission is “by providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.
