A packaging plant located in the northeast corner of Fort Atkinson is hoping to expand its building and add up to 20 new employees in the coming years.
Green Bay Packaging, located at 104 E. Blackhawk Dr. in the Gorden F. Day Industrial Park, owns a 10-acre site that includes a 143,000-square-foot facility.
The packaging company came to the city’s plan commission meeting on July 26 asking to add an 11,207-square-foot portion to the facility and a 1.5-acre paved area to accommodate a new loading and unloading area, according to documents filed with the city.
The new paved area will also include 10 new off-street surface parking spaces for employees and visitors, in addition to 13 new truck parking spaces, meeting materials show.
The proposed development, which was approved unanimously by the plan commission, impacts 3.7 acres of the site. The proposed plan also includes a new stormwater retention pond, a relocated access driveway, new landscaping and updated exterior lighting, according to meeting materials.
Plant manager Kurt Wandrey told commissioners the plant currently employees 72 people and the additions will allow for the hiring of between 10 and 20 employees.
“I would say immediately, (we can add) seven to 10 employees and,I have hopefully, as our business grows, probably another 20 total,” Wandrey said.
The expansion, which now must be approved by the city council, would allow Green Bay Packaging to utilize more of the existing lot, increase the size of its loading and unloading operations and provide additional supporting office spaces.
“I think it’s great that local businesses are expanding and making investments in our city,” plan commission member Eric Schultz said.
