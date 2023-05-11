The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two Adult Recess events this year. The first Adult Recess event will take place Friday at Jones Park, 600 Janesville Ave., from 6 — 9 p.m.
Adult Recess is a 21+ only free event that allows adults to be kids for a night. There will be nostalgic playground games, all of your favorite old hits, and food and beverages available for purchase through the General’s Concession Stand.
Parks and Rec has partnered with the Generals, BASE, and Papa Brunk’s Bakery to bring the Adult Recess event back to Fort Atkinson.
BASE will be offering child care for adults who attend Adult Recess on Friday. Children ages 5 and up can participate in a fun evening of crafts, games, a movie, and popcorn at Luther Elementary School. Donations of $20 per child are suggested, with a maximum of 40 kids for the program. Visit https://bit.ly/mayadultrecessbase to sign up for childcare.
Friday schedule of activities6 p.m.: Donut and cupcake decorating begins with Papa Brunk, $2 per treat, cash only
6:30 p.m.: Kickball 7:15 p.m.: Old gym games 8 p.m.: Dodgeball
Other additions or changes include more Giant Jenga games, more badminton games, the addition of the game Left Right Center “yard version,” and organized gym games such as sharks and minnows and freeze tag or color tag.
There will be concessions and the famous $1 beers available through the General’s concession stand throughout the night. Cash only.
To stay up to date on the latest information and schedule of activities for the evening, visit the Facebook event page. The next scheduled Adult Recess event will take place Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.