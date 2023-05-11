The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two Adult Recess events this year. The first Adult Recess event will take place Friday at Jones Park, 600 Janesville Ave., from 6 — 9 p.m.

Adult Recess is a 21+ only free event that allows adults to be kids for a night. There will be nostalgic playground games, all of your favorite old hits, and food and beverages available for purchase through the General’s Concession Stand.

