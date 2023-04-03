top story hot Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department sponsors Easter Egg Hunt at Ralph Park Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jordan Rathbun shows up prepared for the weather conditions on Saturday to hunt for eggs that have candy inside. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Parts of the park were sectioned off for different age groups to keep things fair. Pictured shows 5-8 year-olds running when it was announced for them to go! Nicole Eithun Buy Now Nayeli Perez, 5, shows her brother Roman Perez, 7, the eggs she has collected. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Roman Perez, 7, going in for a hug with the Easter Bunny. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Pictured left to right shows Elynn Anderson, 4, and Brecken, 3, waving goodbye the Easter Bunny after collecting their treats. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chilly weather conditions Saturday morning did not stop families from gathering at Ralph Park in Fort Atkinson for a chilly Easter Egg Hunt.One-year-olds through 8-year-olds persevered through the mud, the cold, and the ran to take part in the Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department.There was also a special guest appearance by the man himself, the Easter Bunny. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Sports Gastronomy Hunting Culture Radio Broadcasting Tv Broadcasting Geology Genealogy Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
