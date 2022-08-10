Officers administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued six traffic related warnings; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to follow up on a resident who was transported by an officer from their home in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital after someone requested a welfare check; notified the Fort Atkinson City Electrician of a green light in need of repair at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street West; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; moved along a man who had pitched a tent on the grounds of an apartment building in the 900 block of South Main Street without permission; successfully completed the monthly Fort Fleet Watch test; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a swing set that was left on the terrace of a residence in the 400 block of South Main Street; prepared a juvenile referral for Jefferson County Human Services for a male who reportedly was threatened in the 800 block of Grove Street; and documented evidence of vandalism in the 100 block of Lorman Street after someone reported another person possibly breaking windows.
2:04 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson male will be cited for underage alcohol consumption after officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were paged for a highly intoxicated individual who was vomiting and passed out in the 1000 block of East Street. No transport occurred and an officer will follow up.
2:21 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for absolute sobriety after his mother called and reported that he struck a parked vehicle at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard. He was released to his mother.
12:27 p.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to keep vehicle under control after she struck a parked work trailer belonging to a Jefferson business resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. Butch’s Towing removed the woman’s vehicle.
5:50 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for retail theft and disorderly conduct at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. After being processed, he was released.
9:28 p.m.: A 35-year-old Columbus, Georgia, man was cited for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and violation of child safety restraint under four years old, and warned for defective headlight in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
