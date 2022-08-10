Monday, Aug. 1

Officers administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; issued six traffic related warnings; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to follow up on a resident who was transported by an officer from their home in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital after someone requested a welfare check; notified the Fort Atkinson City Electrician of a green light in need of repair at the intersection of South Main Street and South Third Street West; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; moved along a man who had pitched a tent on the grounds of an apartment building in the 900 block of South Main Street without permission; successfully completed the monthly Fort Fleet Watch test; prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a swing set that was left on the terrace of a residence in the 400 block of South Main Street; prepared a juvenile referral for Jefferson County Human Services for a male who reportedly was threatened in the 800 block of Grove Street; and documented evidence of vandalism in the 100 block of Lorman Street after someone reported another person possibly breaking windows.

Load comments