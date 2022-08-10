Tuesday, Aug. 2

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; notified the Fort Atkinson Water Department of a possible water main break in the 700 block of McMillen Street; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; conferred with a landlord and tenants in the 900 block of East Street about issues they were having over their rental agreement and eviction which was resolved when the tenants agreed to be moved out by the end of the following day so the landlord can begin repair work; documented information about a dog being bitten by another dog in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane; notified the Fort Atkinson Fire Department of a request for mutual aid from the Whitewater Fire Department for a barn fire in their area; stood by with a boy until the parents could arrive at where he was because he was causing a disturbance but calmed down when the parents arrived in the 600 block of Riverside Drive; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for suspicious activity in the 1100 block of South Main Street; joined Jefferson County Human Services in responding to a call for a welfare check of a resident in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive; took a 45-year-old intoxicated man into custody for detox clearance at Fort Memorial Hospital before transporting him to Tellurian; and handled one confidential incident of an undisclosed nature.

