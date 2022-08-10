Wednesday, Aug. 3

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of Reena Avenue; will be completing a driver condition report for a driver who reportedly was driving in the wrong direction and struck the garage door of an underground parking lot in the 100 block of South Water Street East for which the driver was provided an accident report form to complete; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 200 block of South Water Street East; responded to a situation where a teen struck a health care provider in the 500 block of McMillen Street; will follow up on one nuisance abatement complaint; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a residence for a man who had fallen but did not need hospital emergency care; and handled two confidential incidents.

