Officers issued four traffic related warnings; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 500 block of Reena Avenue; will be completing a driver condition report for a driver who reportedly was driving in the wrong direction and struck the garage door of an underground parking lot in the 100 block of South Water Street East for which the driver was provided an accident report form to complete; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 200 block of South Water Street East; responded to a situation where a teen struck a health care provider in the 500 block of McMillen Street; will follow up on one nuisance abatement complaint; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a residence for a man who had fallen but did not need hospital emergency care; and handled two confidential incidents.
12:38 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
4:02 a.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:27 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license (fourth plus) and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and improperly working driver side window at the intersection of Grove and Park streets.
4:37 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was warned for inattentive driving when he struck vehicles owned by a 41-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.