After 26 years wearing the badge, 25 of them with the Fort Atkinson Police Department, Captain Jeffery Davis retired Friday, Feb. 5.
During the pandemic, Davis made the decision to retire at the age of 50, after deciding life is too short. With his newfound free time, he plans to spend more time with family camping, hunting and being outdoors.
“It became evident to me that time in this world was more important than the money,” Davis said. “Nobody knows when their number is up, and when you are young you think you are invincible.”
He said he has had a great career and had no regrets.
In a message to his colleagues, Davis said: “I was once told by somebody way smarter than me that law enforcement is the most honorable profession you can have if done right.
“The vast majority of society supports law enforcement, and you must remember that is who you are fighting for,” he added. “The folks we deal with daily that hate us have their reasons, either we are spoiling their fun or they choose not to live by society’s rules that hurt the people we are sworn to protect.”
The police captain told his fellow men and women in blue to have their priorities in life straight. He said his greatest joy has been becoming a father and watching his boys, who now are 17 and 19, grow up.
“Make sure you prioritize your safety so you can go home each day to those you love — there is no greater responsibility,” Davis told fellow officers.
Davis served as a patrol officer, School Resource Officer, Lieutenant and Captain. As a supervisor, he led the Detective Bureau and later the Patrol Division. He was the major driving force that led to the incorporation of the modern RMS/CAD system and assisted in the agency’s first mobile data computers in squad cars, squad cameras, and now the modern squad and body camera platform.
Davis mentors youth by serving as a Scout leader. Both his sons are Eagle Scouts.
“It will be hard to replace Jeff,” said Chief of Police Adrian Bump. “He wore the hat of a police officer, leader, mentor, IT professional and maintenance man all at the same time, and often all on the same day.” — Contributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.