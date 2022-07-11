The Fort Atkinson Police Department will purchase new portable radios using state funding as the department tries to stay compliant with Jefferson County’s communications transition.
The police department was awarded $33,866.92 in funds under the Tribal and Local Law Enforcement Agency Initiative Program, and Chief Adrian Bump said the department would like to use nearly $30,000 of those funds to supply officers with 16 new portable radios.
Jefferson County recently upgraded its communications platform, which has forced the FAPD and its dispatch center to update radios. Bump said the portable radios are the last part of FAPD’s communications platform not aligned with the upgrades, leaving officers only able to communicate with one another and not with dispatchers or other jurisdictions when on foot.
The new radios will solve that problem.
“We rely on everybody through mutual aid,” Bump said. “We help the county; the county helps us. We help Jefferson and Lake Mills. We all work together at times during emergencies or large-scale events, and the old radios put officers on foot on an island.”
The department already bought new mobile radios for squad cars and upgraded its dispatch center communications to stay compliant with the county’s transition last year.
The remaining funds from the state grant, which must be used by June 30, 2023, will be used in other qualifying areas over the next year.
Since the department had already included funding for new radios in its 2022 budget, the funds designated for the radios can instead be used for other department-related costs, although it is unclear what these costs will be.
The vendor of the portable radios, General Communications, is currently under contract with the city to maintain and service all aspects of the communications platform and is also the main contractor used to upgrade the county’s communications.
