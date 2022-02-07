Lt. Brandon Sachse was ceremoniously promoted to Captain by the Fort Atkinson Police Department on Friday, Feb. 4, receiving his double bars in a room of supporters.
He formally was approved for promotion by the Fort Atkinson Police and Fire Commission on Jan. 26.
“When I got here, Brandon was a patrol officer, so we get to see someone go from patrol officer to detective to lieutenant and now to Captain,” said Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump. "It’s pretty exciting to see us develop our own people in house and bring them to the top, and hopefully someday when I leave, someone like Brandon, or Brandon, will be there to step in. That’s our goal."
Bump renewed Sachse’s Oath of Honor, which is seen on the wall of the police department.
“The Oath of Honor has a lot of keywords in it," Bump said. "It talks about honor, which means giving one’s word as a bond and guarantee.”
He also discussed how the badge is a visible symbol of the power the office held by police officers.
“Integrity is a firm adherence to our principles both in our private and public life," Bump said. "The word character is in there — it means the qualities and standards of behavior that distinguish an individual.”
He continued to say the Oath of Honor discusses public trust.
“It is a duty imposed and faith to those we are sworn to serve,” Bump noted.
He mentioned courage and accountability, saying the police force has to be answerable and responsible for its actions.
Captain Jeff Davis, on his last day working as a Fort Atkinson Police Officer, pinned the new Captain.
Sachse, who was hired in 2008, thanked his wife for her support and said he appreciated the turnout.
Sachse is a firearms instructor, Multi-jurisdictional Mobile Field Force Team Lead, a member of the Regional Clandestine Lab Investigative Response Team and a Crisis Intervention Team Officer. He was awarded Officer of the Year in 2014 by the Jefferson County Chiefs & Sheriff’s Association. — Contributed
