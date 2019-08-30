Wednesday, Aug. 28
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, followed up on two 911 calls and participated in two community policing events.
8:01 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Lillian Street for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:12 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Grove Street spoke with an officer about his Facebook account that was hacked about a week ago by someone in Virginia ostensibly looking to raise money for his cancer bills. He notified his contacts but will ask Facebook to delete the hacked account.
8:41 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue. She was warned for violation of child safety restraints, failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:43 a.m.: An officer on patrol removed a tree branch from near Whitewater and East Rockwell avenues.
12:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 500 block of Robert Street.
12:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Aztec Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:36 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 500 block of Memorial Drive while a notice was delivered to a resident.
4:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:29 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s referral will be made for a domestic dispute that occurred in the 200 block of Wilcox Street. An officer wrote a report.
6:43 p.m.: An officer checked on a couple in the intersection of South Fourth Street West and South Main Street who reportedly were intoxicated and arguing. They were mildly intoxicated but otherwise fine.
7:07 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 600 block of Adams Street.
7:12 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for non-registration of vehicle.
7:19 p.m.: An officer was called for a disturbance in the emergency room at Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:19 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate the source of the sound of gunshots in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road.
8:23 p.m.: An accident between a moving vehicle and a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Van Buren Street resulted in no damage or injury. The drivers wished to handle the incident between themselves.
10:18 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Main Street reported an item missing from their home, but it was found while the resident was on the telephone.
11:11 p.m.: A woman from the 300 block of South Main Street reported issues with her husband. An officer went to their home and gave the husband a ride to a hotel to give the couple time to de-escalate their tension.
11:18 p.m.: A parent from the 800 block of North High Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a missing juvenile. While filling out the reporting papers, the grandmother found the child and brought the child to the police department. The child left with the parent.
11:22 p.m.: An officer spoke with residents in the 300 block of Monroe Street about a complaint from a neighbor that there was a lot of yelling coming from their home. It was quiet when the officer arrived
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.