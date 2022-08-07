Wednesday, July 27

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; documented information about a break-in to a business in the 200 block of East Cramer Street with no suspects; referred a situation to Jefferson County Human Services where a child left a home in the 300 block of Barrie Street while their mother was sleeping after working a late shift; assisted a woman who reported that a tire on her vehicle had fallen off at the intersection of North High and East Cramer streets and connected her with Topel Towing from Lake Mills; warned a juvenile for disorderly conduct following a complaint about some residents yelling at each other in the 300 block of Monroe Street and warned the resident that if officers are called again, they will be arrested, and a man and woman for disorderly conduct following a verbal altercation between them in the area of South Sixth and South Main streets; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; resolved a disagreement between neighbors about whether a tree should be cut down in light of the potential for damages in the 100 block of Hickory Street and they all agreed that it should not be cut at this time; accompanied Jefferson County Human Services on a welfare check for a resident in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Wilcox Street on the briefing board; advised individuals creating a disturbance related to a child custody exchange in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to conduct the exchange at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the future; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.

