Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; warned a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for curfew violation in the 200 block of Park Street, and a couple for a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Main Street; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes and one to Fort Memorial Hospital; conveyed a message to a resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue about his wallet being found at a Dane County farmer’s market and who he should call to retrieve it; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; moved along and warned four juvenile males from River Falls for pointing a bright light at cars driving by from the bike trail along Janesville Avenue at Larsen Road and moved them along; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:27 a.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road.
12:43 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and Short Street.
4:56 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for non-registration of vehicle and speeding in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:02 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for inattentive driving when she struck a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man on a bicycle at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Mechanic Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. Officers, Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, and Fort Fire and Rescue all responded.
1:59 p.m.: A 32-year-old Jefferson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 700 block of East Street.
3:09 p.m.: A resident was cited for uncut lawn in the 1500 block of Dommo Drive.
6:05 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was ticketed for parking his vehicle less than four feet from a driveway in the 500 block of Washington Street.
6:18 p.m.: Officers documented information of a state-reportable accident when an ambulance struck the bay doors at Fort Memorial Hospital in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue resulting in property damage.
