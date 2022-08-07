Thursday, July 28

Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; warned a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male for curfew violation in the 200 block of Park Street, and a couple for a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Main Street; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to residents’ homes and one to Fort Memorial Hospital; conveyed a message to a resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue about his wallet being found at a Dane County farmer’s market and who he should call to retrieve it; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; moved along and warned four juvenile males from River Falls for pointing a bright light at cars driving by from the bike trail along Janesville Avenue at Larsen Road and moved them along; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.

