Officers issued five traffic related warnings; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to put a safety plan in place following a welfare check for a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; assisted another law enforcement agency with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about the mailboxes being knocked down in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive, and two calls related to issues among tenants in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned an intoxicated man about operating his bicycle all over the roadway in the 200 block of Park Street; fingerprinted a resident at their request; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at bar time for speeding vehicles in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; passed along information to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office related to vehicles doing burnouts in an area in the county provided by someone from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; investigated a report of a retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street, and fireworks being set off in the 400 block of Rock River Lane and the 200 block of South Water Street East; called the owners of dogs that had been barking in the area of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for a couple of hours and they returned to take care of the dogs; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; and unlocked a vehicle for an owner who had locked their keys in it in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
12:54 a.m.: A 19-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to obey traffic control signal at the Main Street bridge.
8:04 a.m.: A 35-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
10:13 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to update his address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign and will be mailed a citation for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and not wearing eye protection at the intersection of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
10:48 a.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver's license, and warned for failing to carry license on person and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue. The vehicle was legally parked.
11:34 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 1000 block of North Main Street.
1:27 p.m.: A 29-year-old Lake Geneva man was cited for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Hickory and Adams streets.
1:42 p.m.: A 54-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
1:54 p.m.: A 25-year-old Ripon man was cited for non-registration of vehicle and failing to secure a seat belt, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Maple Street and South Third Street West.
8:25 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake lamp at the intersection of South Water Street East and McPherson Street.
8:31 p.m.: A 27-year-old Ill. woman was arrested on a warrant through the Oconomowoc Police Department following a complaint that she and a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man were illegally dumping garbage in a dumpster in the 200 block of Talcott Street. After removing the garbage from the dumpster, she was transported to the Jefferson County jail where she was turned over to the Oconomowoc Police Department.
9:10 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of South Main Street. After being booked, he was released.
11:32 p.m.: A 29-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating without headlights at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Raintree Drive.
