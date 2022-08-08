Saturday, July 30

Officers issued five traffic related warnings; contacted Jefferson County Human Services to put a safety plan in place following a welfare check for a resident in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard; assisted another law enforcement agency with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; documented information about the mailboxes being knocked down in the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive, and two calls related to issues among tenants in the 400 block of Madison Avenue; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned an intoxicated man about operating his bicycle all over the roadway in the 200 block of Park Street; fingerprinted a resident at their request; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol at bar time for speeding vehicles in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; passed along information to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office related to vehicles doing burnouts in an area in the county provided by someone from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; investigated a report of a retail theft from the 300 block of North Main Street, and fireworks being set off in the 400 block of Rock River Lane and the 200 block of South Water Street East; called the owners of dogs that had been barking in the area of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street for a couple of hours and they returned to take care of the dogs; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 200 block of North Main Street; and unlocked a vehicle for an owner who had locked their keys in it in the 500 block of Nikki Lane.

