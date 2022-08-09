Officers issued three traffic related warnings; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked the keys inside their car; moved a vehicle that was illegally parked in the 800 block of North Main Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Linden Street and the 500 block of Monroe Street; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted a man who reported that his group home client would not stop hitting him at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road, and a similar situation that occurred in the 100 block of Healy Lane; were advised of people fishing between barricades under the bridge; stood by on a traffic stop with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; returned a dog running loose in the 300 block of Zida Street was returned to its owner; provided information about the self-reporting accident form on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website to a woman whose vehicle was backed into by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street; and helped another law enforcement agency with locating a person in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.
12:53 a.m.: A 20-year-old Whitewater man was located and arrested for domestic abuse/strangulation, domestic abuse/battery, domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and resisting after a woman reported witnessing a domestic incident in her yard in the 500 block of South Main Street. The man was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
2:44 a.m.: An officer provided a ride home to a male who had been beaten up by some unknown males in the first block of South Main Street. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service provided some medical care and cleared with no transport, and the officer gave the man a ride home. The males who inflicted the injuries were not located.
11:41 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 21-year-old Janesville man for failing to provide proof of insurance, no front license plate and tinted windshield, and warned for excessive window tint and bald tires in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:09 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and expired vehicle registration in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.