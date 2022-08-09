Sunday, July 31

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked the keys inside their car; moved a vehicle that was illegally parked in the 800 block of North Main Street; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Linden Street and the 500 block of Monroe Street; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; assisted a man who reported that his group home client would not stop hitting him at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road, and a similar situation that occurred in the 100 block of Healy Lane; were advised of people fishing between barricades under the bridge; stood by on a traffic stop with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; returned a dog running loose in the 300 block of Zida Street was returned to its owner; provided information about the self-reporting accident form on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website to a woman whose vehicle was backed into by another vehicle in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street; and helped another law enforcement agency with locating a person in the 1200 block of Gerald Court.

