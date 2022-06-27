Saturday, June 18
Officers issued seven traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and three ambulances to residents’ homes; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; ticketed and towed a vehicle that was parked in the first block of South Main Street; warned some individuals for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue and someone came to pick them up, and a 12-year-old boy for trespassing in a construction zone in the area of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street and notified his mother of the incident; documented information about a run-in between tenants in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, a headstone that was spray painted at the cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street, and a purse that was stolen in the first block of South Main Street; will follow up on a report of some youths breaking windows on a building in the 1200 block of Gerald Court; checked on the welfare of a man who was fine but was advised that his behavior was unacceptable in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; assisted a driver in getting a tow truck to move his vehicle that had become disabled in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive; spoke with a homeowner about the burning ordinance; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East; spoke with some youths who were smoking in the 200 block of North Main Street and informed one of their parents; paged Fort Fire and Rescue to respond with a boat for a water rescue in Helenville; and will follow up on a report of a fight at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
12:50 a.m.: A 30-year-old Jefferson man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for improper display of registration and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street.
1:57 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a fight behind Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street.
2:26 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody and cited for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, operating a vehicle after suspension of registration, failing to obey traffic sign, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and seatbelt violation in the 100 block of Edward Street.
3:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called for an intoxicated man who fell and hit his head but no transport was necessary from the intersection of South Third Street East and South Main Street. A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody and cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication, disorderly conduct/resisting/obstructing and littering. The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole placed an order to detain him and he was TRANSPORTED to the Jefferson County jail.
9:25 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding and warned for graduated driver’s license violation in the 800 block of Banker Road.
9:43 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office following a call of burnt food and smoke coming from her residence in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. She posted bond at the Jail and was released on her own. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department had been called to check the residence.
11:19 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for failing to yield right of way from a parked position resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 24-year-old Jefferson woman in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and warned for suspended vehicle registration. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County jail on a probation hold. A 24-year-old female passenger also was taken into custody on a probation hold and transported to the Jefferson County jail.
11:16 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for expired vehicle registration and violating traffic control signal in the 100 block of North Main Street.
