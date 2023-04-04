Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented information of a vehicle that was stolen and reported it to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office; warned a man for disorderly conduct and will follow up on a report that a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck him in the face in the first block of South Water Street East; and stood by with Jefferson police officers for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:10 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle and warned for speeding in the 300 block of Washington Street.
12:17 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective taillight and registration lamps at the intersection of Janesville and Highland avenues.
2:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was transported by ambulance to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital from the first block of South Water Street East. After being treated, she was taken into custody for felony bail jumping and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
2:58 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested, booked and released following a report that he had slashed someone’s tires on their vehicle in the first block of South Water Street East. Charges for criminal damage to property were referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
12:18 p.m.: Two 20-year-old Fort Atkinson men were each cited for driving a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle endorsement and one of them was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1100 block of West Cramer Street.
4:18 p.m.: A 20-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plates in the 200 block of Madison Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.