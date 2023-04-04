Sunday, April 2

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; documented information of a vehicle that was stolen and reported it to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office; warned a man for disorderly conduct and will follow up on a report that a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck him in the face in the first block of South Water Street East; and stood by with Jefferson police officers for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.

