Thursday, April 6 Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; ticketed a vehicle that was parked on the terrace in the 300 block of Grant Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and advised a driver to file a self-report after they left the scene of an accident that occurred at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
5:55 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street.
2:09 p.m.: A 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and cracked windshield and warned for failing to display current registration decal and failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of North Third and Wilcox streets.
4:13 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for no insurance and warned for expired driver’s license in the 200 block of Robert Street.
5:46 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and possession of a marijuana vaping pen and was arrested on a probation hold in the 1000 block of Larsen Road. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
