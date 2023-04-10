Thursday, April 6 Officers issued six traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; ticketed a vehicle that was parked on the terrace in the 300 block of Grant Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and advised a driver to file a self-report after they left the scene of an accident that occurred at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.

5:55 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for non-registration of vehicle and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street.

