Friday, April 7
Officers issued eight traffic related warnings, administered one court ordered preliminary breath test, and dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home.
11:19 a.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Memorial Drive.
12:42 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for unauthorized use of an entities identification card, forger, uttering and harassing/intimidating victims in the 800 block of Madison Avenue. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a probation hold.
5:26 p.m.: A 29-year-old Beloit man was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Division of Corrections in the 900 block of South Main Street and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
9:57 p.m.: A 19-year-old Beloit woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and warned for speeding in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
Saturday, April 8
Officers issued 10 traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance to a resident’s home; cleaned up broken glass that was left on the sidewalk of the Robert Street bridge; documented information about vandalism/damage done to a vehicle in the 400 block of Grant Street; warned two men for disorderly conduct following a complaint in the 400 block of North High Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs and another related to a complaint about an animal in the 1300 block of Montclair Place.
1:03 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to display front license plate at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Washington Street.
1:35 p.m.: A 71-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
1:59 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct and warned for trespassing in the 1000 block of East Street.
2:51 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for animal control violation after his dog bit someone and quarantine papers were completed in the 300 block of Park Street.
5:14 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a 59-year- old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Both of them were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
11:48 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of Van Buren and Monroe streets.
Sunday, April 9
Officers issued eight traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked their keys inside their car in the 800 block of South Main Street; and warned a 33-year-old man for disorderly conduct and to stay off the neighbor’s property following a complaint from the neighbor in the 500 block of North Main Street, and a resident about fire ordinances and noise from the 600 block of South Main Street.
12:47 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for disorderly conduct and cited for misuse of 911 in the first block of South Main Street.
6:43 a.m.: A 30-year-old Watertown man was arrested for two counts of felony bail jumping, theft and domestic abuse/criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
3:58 p.m.: A 28-year-old Jefferson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of South High Street and East Milwaukee Avenue.
6:32 p.m.: A 36-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
6:56 p.m.: A 17-year-old Watertown male was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and a 25-year-old Watertown male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets.
