Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; documented information about a vehicle on South Street reportedly being rifled through during the night but nothing appeared to be missing; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who was out of control and was later transported to Winnebago Mental Health via ambulance and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy; were unable to respond to a report of a possibly impaired driver in the area of North Business 26 and North Rita Lane; passed along a message from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota to a resident in the 200 block of Bluff Street; and stood by for an unruly male patient at the request of the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:59 a.m.: A 49-year-old Elk Grove Village, Illinois, man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle (semi) while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration when officers located him after he fled the scene where employees reported that he struck their building in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street doing some damage. The driver was transported to the Jefferson County jail and HDM Towing and Truck Center from Lake Mills was contacted to remove the vehicle.
3:12 a.m.: A 35-year-old Beaver Dam man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping and placed on a probation hold from the 200 block of East Cramer Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:25 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a written warning for unsafe backing of vehicle when she backed into a parked vehicle belonging to a 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of South Sixth and Maple streets.
6:25 p.m.: A 17-year-old Kirkland, Illinois, male was cited for failing to yield right of way to a 73-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department were dispatched and one patient was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
10:50 p.m.: A 19-year-old Milwaukee female will be mailed a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia when her employer reported finding the item on her while she was at work in the 200 block of East Cramer Street.
