Wednesday, Aug. 10

Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; documented information about a vehicle on South Street reportedly being rifled through during the night but nothing appeared to be missing; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who was out of control and was later transported to Winnebago Mental Health via ambulance and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy; were unable to respond to a report of a possibly impaired driver in the area of North Business 26 and North Rita Lane; passed along a message from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota to a resident in the 200 block of Bluff Street; and stood by for an unruly male patient at the request of the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital.

Load comments