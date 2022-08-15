Thursday, Aug. 11

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; advised a homeless man who complained that a homeless woman was harassing him by staying in the same space as he was had a right to be there as it was a public space and he could either share or move along; warned the owner of dogs whose barking in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue have caused numerous complaints was advised that future violations could result in a citation; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 800 block of North Main Street; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought in; responded to a harassment complaint of someone constantly ringing another person’s doorbell in the 900 block of South Main Street; and assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a disruptive patient.

