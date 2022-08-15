Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; advised a homeless man who complained that a homeless woman was harassing him by staying in the same space as he was had a right to be there as it was a public space and he could either share or move along; warned the owner of dogs whose barking in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue have caused numerous complaints was advised that future violations could result in a citation; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 800 block of North Main Street; properly disposed of old ammunition that was brought in; responded to a harassment complaint of someone constantly ringing another person’s doorbell in the 900 block of South Main Street; and assisted Fort Memorial Hospital staff with a disruptive patient.
1:34 a.m.: A 28-year-old Watertown man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for speeding at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edgewater Road.
5:04 a.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant after showing up for a court ordered preliminary breath test. Bond was posted and she was released.
8:35 a.m.: A truck struck a car while making a turn and did not bother to stop resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of South Main Street. There were no injuries but officers will follow up.
3:31 p.m.: A 56-year-old man and a 70-year-old man, both from Fort Atkinson, were involved in a state-reportable accident with no injuries and no citations in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
9:18 p.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets.
Friday, Aug. 12
Officers issued two traffic related incidents; administered two court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised the Rock County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that eluded the Fort Atkinson Police when they were trying to stop it in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and it went in their jurisdiction; were unable to locate a youth who had fallen from a bike receiving a cut on his head in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue and left with another youth; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about mowing a lawn whose residents had been cited for their unkept lawn in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane; spoke with some youths who were trying to start a campfire in the woods in the 800 block of Grove Street; and stood by for Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who served papers to someone in the 300 block of Adams Street.
7:13 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street.
8:18 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for non-registration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Madison Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for loud exhaust in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:05 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a drive for expired vehicle registration and warned for failing to update address at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.
