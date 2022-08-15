Friday, Aug. 12

Officers issued two traffic related incidents; administered two court ordered preliminary breath test; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; advised the Rock County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle that eluded the Fort Atkinson Police when they were trying to stop it in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue and it went in their jurisdiction; were unable to locate a youth who had fallen from a bike receiving a cut on his head in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue and left with another youth; contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works about mowing a lawn whose residents had been cited for their unkept lawn in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane; spoke with some youths who were trying to start a campfire in the woods in the 800 block of Grove Street; and stood by for Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies who served papers to someone in the 300 block of Adams Street.

Load comments