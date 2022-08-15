Saturday, Aug. 13

Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; spoke with two women who were reportedly taking pictures of homes in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Short Street and found they were conducting early survey work for a company that was developing a plan for installation of fiber optics cable; documented information for a man who was the subject of a scam; facilitated transfer of information for two drivers when one driver reported that she struck the other one’s vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of Purdy Street and the officer determined that the accident was non-reportable; provided an escort for a motorcycle group going through town; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys in their vehicle; notified Jefferson County Human Services that a client from the 700 block of Cloute Street for whom a welfare check was requested agreed to be transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for assistance; stopped a vehicle at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and deputies took over in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; responded to a report of a fight in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane that will require follow up; and assisted an intoxicated resident get safely home from the first block of South Water Street East.

Load comments