Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; spoke with two women who were reportedly taking pictures of homes in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Short Street and found they were conducting early survey work for a company that was developing a plan for installation of fiber optics cable; documented information for a man who was the subject of a scam; facilitated transfer of information for two drivers when one driver reported that she struck the other one’s vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of Purdy Street and the officer determined that the accident was non-reportable; provided an escort for a motorcycle group going through town; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys in their vehicle; notified Jefferson County Human Services that a client from the 700 block of Cloute Street for whom a welfare check was requested agreed to be transported to Fort Memorial Hospital for assistance; stopped a vehicle at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and deputies took over in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; responded to a report of a fight in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane that will require follow up; and assisted an intoxicated resident get safely home from the first block of South Water Street East.
2:09 a.m.: A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to obey traffic signal at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.
3:51 a.m.: A 51-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
9:12 a.m.: An 80-year-old Racine man was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
2:06 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license within 60 days and cracked windshield at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.
3:16 p.m.: A 19-year-old Verona man and an 18-year-old Mount Horeb man were cited for underage consumption of alcohol when someone reported a group of teens who were possibly drinking and playing inappropriate music at the skateboard park in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.
7:25 p.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson man was arrested at the intersection of North Third Street and Edward streets for substantial battery related to an incident that occurred in the first block of South Main Street on July 31, 2022.
7:39 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for child abuse in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
10:43 p.m.: A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and warned for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
