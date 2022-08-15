Sunday, Aug. 14

Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle whose owner had locked the keys in the car in the 1100 block of Talcott Street; checked on the welfare of a dog who was reportedly locked in a building that is currently closed in the 200 block of Washington Street; spoke with a youth about the appropriate use of 911 after he used it to get some help for an injured rabbit he found; and provided an accident report form to a woman who reported that her vehicle was dinged while it was parked in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Charles Street.

