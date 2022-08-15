Officers issued three traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; unlocked a vehicle whose owner had locked the keys in the car in the 1100 block of Talcott Street; checked on the welfare of a dog who was reportedly locked in a building that is currently closed in the 200 block of Washington Street; spoke with a youth about the appropriate use of 911 after he used it to get some help for an injured rabbit he found; and provided an accident report form to a woman who reported that her vehicle was dinged while it was parked in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Charles Street.
12:18 a.m.: A 30-year-old Verona man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, and cited for speeding at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County jail. The responsible person, a 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man, was found to have a warrant through Jefferson County and was turned over to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.
1:10 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following two separate complaints about the odor of marijuana coming from his apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:55 a.m.: A 35-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for unsafe driving after he almost struck another vehicle in the area of Talcott Street and James Place.
9:37 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
6:33 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested on a warrant through Jefferson County and was transported to the Jefferson County jail after a Door Dash employee reported hearing yelling and fighting from a nearby residence in the 300 block of Nadig Drive. A Jefferson County District Attorney’s office request for review will be submitted.
11:52 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance for a vehicle being driven by a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was warned for defective taillights in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
