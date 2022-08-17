Officers administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; issued three traffic related warnings; chalked the tires of one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of Nadig Drive; advised a resident of a complaint about their boat and trailer being parked on the road for more than 48 hours and not having a permit on the trailer in the 300 block of Garfield Street so it will be moved into their driveway; warned a resident about their lawn not having been mowed this year, gave her a week before issuing a citation and asking the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to mow the lawn for which she would be billed in the 400 block of Clarence Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 300 block of Garfield Street; handled three calls about people being disrespectful toward each other and not being able or willing to try to get along; moved along some youths who where selling lemonade from the median strip in the area of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street; provided a no consent form for a resident to sign from the 300 block of Highland Avenue; returned a runaway child to his/her parents in the 300 block of Garfield Street; and caught up with a person who forgot to pay for a gas purchase and they returned to pay for the gas from the KP Mart in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:34 a.m.: A 77-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Main Street and Sunset Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: A 28-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of registration in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue.
3:30 p.m.: A 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct after officers responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Gerald Court. The woman was booked and posted bond.
