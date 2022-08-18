Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; warned two individuals for sleeping on the Riverwalk; chalked the tires of one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of South Water Street East; documented information about a runaway girl from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for unmowed grass in the area of Endl Boulevard and Radloff Street; will follow up on a report of a theft from the 200 block of Washington Street and a report of someone banging on a resident’s door in the 1000 block of East Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked the keys in their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; spoke with a homeless woman about concerns she had about people watching and following her; advised two neighbors who can’t get along and advised them to avoid each other or risk being cited in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; located a juvenile at the request of Walworth County Human Services and an employee from the agency came to pick up the youth in the 500 block of Wilcox Street; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
1:43 a.m.: A juvenile male was arrested for underage alcohol consumption and disorderly conduct and warned for curfew following a complaint that he was banging on windows and a patio door of a home in the 1300 block of Montclair Place. The youth was turned over to his mother. A couple hours later, the mother transported the youth to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was referred to Jefferson County Human Services and turned over to his father.
9:35 a.m.: A 42-year-old Watertown man was cited for speeding in the area of Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street.
11:04 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues.
1:05 p.m.: A 39-year-old Beloit woman was cited for speeding and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and excessive window tint at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Maple Street.
