Tuesday, Aug. 16

Officers issued two traffic related warnings; administered four court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; warned two individuals for sleeping on the Riverwalk; chalked the tires of one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of South Water Street East; documented information about a runaway girl from the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for unmowed grass in the area of Endl Boulevard and Radloff Street; will follow up on a report of a theft from the 200 block of Washington Street and a report of someone banging on a resident’s door in the 1000 block of East Street; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who locked the keys in their car in the 300 block of Washington Street; spoke with a homeless woman about concerns she had about people watching and following her; advised two neighbors who can’t get along and advised them to avoid each other or risk being cited in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; located a juvenile at the request of Walworth County Human Services and an employee from the agency came to pick up the youth in the 500 block of Wilcox Street; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.

