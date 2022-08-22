Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; unlocked two vehicles for a driver who locked their keys in their car, and another who locked their keys and child in their car; removed a bat from an apartment in the 200 block of South Main Street; provided a ride to a man for his appointment with the Wisconsin Probation and Parole Office in Jefferson following a complaint from a woman that there was an unwanted man on her porch in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue, and rides for a couple of youths who were caught playing ding/dong/ditching in the 1000 block of Van Buren Street; placed a request for extra patrol at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; will follow up on a report of a possible assault in the 900 block of South Main Street; checked on a report of a disabled semi in the 100 block of East Cramer Street and found a maintenance team working to get it moved; and denied a request for an officer to stand by for a man to retrieve property from the 600 block of Adams Street because a no contact order was in place.
8:13 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody from the 700 block of Cloute Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and was turned over to a Jefferson County deputy after being processed at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:14 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman struck a railing resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue. No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained.
4:56 p.m.: A 23-year-old Albany man was arrested in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue on a warrant through Illinois for shoplifting after which he was transported to the Jefferson County jail.
5:24 p.m.: A 29-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 57-year-old Whitewater man were involved in a state-reportable accident with no injuries nor citations at the Main Street bridge.
8:34 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was arrested for domestic abuse/stalking, domestic abuse/damage to property and domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of East Street when his ex-girlfriend reported being harassed by him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.