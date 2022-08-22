Friday, Aug. 19

Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued five traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; unlocked two vehicles for a driver who locked their keys in their car, and another who locked their keys and child in their car; removed a bat from an apartment in the 200 block of South Main Street; provided a ride to a man for his appointment with the Wisconsin Probation and Parole Office in Jefferson following a complaint from a woman that there was an unwanted man on her porch in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue, and rides for a couple of youths who were caught playing ding/dong/ditching in the 1000 block of Van Buren Street; placed a request for extra patrol at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; will follow up on a report of a possible assault in the 900 block of South Main Street; checked on a report of a disabled semi in the 100 block of East Cramer Street and found a maintenance team working to get it moved; and denied a request for an officer to stand by for a man to retrieve property from the 600 block of Adams Street because a no contact order was in place.

