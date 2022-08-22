Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and five tickets for parking in the parking lot of the Farmer’s Market; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; chalked the tires of a truck with a trailer following a complaint from a neighbor that it is too large and interferes with her ability to access her driveway in the 300 block of Zida Street; advised a homeless man to pick up his belongings and leave the area from the 100 block of South Water Street East; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for loud trucks early in the morning in the 1300 block of Greene Street; verified that a noxious odor coming from a resident burning materials at their home in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue was unfounded; contacted the Fort Atkinson Water Department to shut off the water at a residence in the 400 block of Maple Street so they could complete plumbing repairs; and warned a man for fireworks violation in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane following two complaints, and a woman for loud music in the 300 block of Park Street also after a neighbor complained.
12:40 a.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was cited for open intoxicants in a vehicle as a passenger at the Main Street bridge.
12:47 a.m.: A 34-year-old Mississippi man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license after someone reported that a vehicle had crashed in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
2:15 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for disorderly conduct/urinating in public on East Riverwalk.
2:20 a.m.: A 21-year-old Mukwonago man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue.
2:51 a.m.: A 40-year-old homeless man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Purdy Street.
12:18 a.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office request for review will be forwarded for an 81-year-old Fort Atkinson for lewd and lascivious behavior in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
12:22 p.m.: A 21-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited for seatbelt violation and warned for inoperable brake lamp, defective exhaust and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Edward and North Third streets.
1:35 p.m.: Two women, 56 and 51 years old, and three men, 43, 40 and 36 years old, all of Fort Atkinson, were all cited in the first block of South Water Street East for open intoxicants.
2:58 p.m.: A 35-year-old Cambridge man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and charges of disorderly conduct and theft will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for review after the man challenged a store employee to a fight and took an item from the store when he left in the 200 block of Washington Street.
7:11 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and violation of child safety restraint (four-to-eight years of age), and issued 15-day correction notices for non-registration of vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. She was warned for defective brake light and advised of the complaint that occurred when another driver reported witnessing that she was a possibly impaired driver in the area of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway K.
