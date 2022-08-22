Saturday, Aug. 20

Officers issued eight traffic related warnings and five tickets for parking in the parking lot of the Farmer’s Market; dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; chalked the tires of a truck with a trailer following a complaint from a neighbor that it is too large and interferes with her ability to access her driveway in the 300 block of Zida Street; advised a homeless man to pick up his belongings and leave the area from the 100 block of South Water Street East; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for loud trucks early in the morning in the 1300 block of Greene Street; verified that a noxious odor coming from a resident burning materials at their home in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue was unfounded; contacted the Fort Atkinson Water Department to shut off the water at a residence in the 400 block of Maple Street so they could complete plumbing repairs; and warned a man for fireworks violation in the 1600 block of Stacy Lane following two complaints, and a woman for loud music in the 300 block of Park Street also after a neighbor complained.

