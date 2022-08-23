Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a business for an employee who wasn’t feeling well; stood by with staff for a disruptive patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who will be transported to another facility; responded to a report of a young child entering a store with no adult whose mother had called 911 to report her child was missing and the two were reunited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; moved along a trailer with a port-a-potty on it that had been parked for workers there in excess of the two-hour parking limit in the first block of West Sherman Avenue; chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches at the intersection of Robert and Hickory streets and in the 1500 block of Reena Avenue; notified the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec. Department of a report of a homeless individual’s belongings being left in the first block of North Main Street and the parks staff will dispose of the property if it is not gone by the following day; and checked with homeless individuals who reportedly stole belongings from another homeless person which they denied.
12:33 p.m.: A 75-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing when he reported that he backed into a parked vehicle belonging to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man while leaving his driveway in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
4:51 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 200 block of Lucile Street.
8:12 p.m.: A 34-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.