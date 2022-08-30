Wednesday, Aug. 24

Officers dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; moved along a homeless person from underneath the walking bridge along the Glacial River Trail and a vehicle that was incorrectly parked in the 200 block of South Water Street East; reported a traffic standard that turned at the corner of South Main Street and South Third Street West to the Fort Atkinson City Engineer who will get it corrected; will attempt to straighten the fence which appears to be peeling back at the intersection of Jefferson and Lorman streets; accompanied a woman to her home when she reported a stray dog following her while she was walking her dog home in the 900 block of South Main Street and the stray dog would not let the officer near it; warned two males for disorderly conduct who were engaged in a verbal altercation over a woman; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the first block of Elm Street.

