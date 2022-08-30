Officers dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued four traffic related warnings; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; moved along a homeless person from underneath the walking bridge along the Glacial River Trail and a vehicle that was incorrectly parked in the 200 block of South Water Street East; reported a traffic standard that turned at the corner of South Main Street and South Third Street West to the Fort Atkinson City Engineer who will get it corrected; will attempt to straighten the fence which appears to be peeling back at the intersection of Jefferson and Lorman streets; accompanied a woman to her home when she reported a stray dog following her while she was walking her dog home in the 900 block of South Main Street and the stray dog would not let the officer near it; warned two males for disorderly conduct who were engaged in a verbal altercation over a woman; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs in the first block of Elm Street.
7:53 a.m.: A 37-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to carry driver’s license on person at the intersection of Montclair Place and Berea Drive.
3:31 p.m.: An 86-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to yield right of way and failing to secure a seatbelt when he struck a vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old woman, also of Fort Atkinson, resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The woman was transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital, and Fort Fire and Rescue Service and officers responded.
4:10 p.m.: A 24-year-old St. Paul, Minn., man was cited for failing to yield right of way and failing to carry driver’s license on driver when he struck a vehicle being driven by a 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. Fort Fire Department and officers responded.
5:23 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for following too closely when he started a chain reaction by striking a vehicle in front of him who went on to strike a third vehicle in front of the second vehicle. The other drivers were a 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 20-year-old Jefferson man. The accident occurred in the area of Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue and will be state-reportable.
6:18 p.m.: A 37-year-old Jefferson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and cited for unsafe lane deviation when she struck a vehicle belonging to a 48-year-old Janesville man who was issued a 15-day correction notice for non-registration of vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable.
8:54 p.m.: A 60-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct/resisting and obstructing and a 51-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication and disorderly conduct/resisting and obstructing, in the first block of North Main Street. Both were Fort Atkinson residents.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Officers moved along a homeless person from the entry of a building in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; issued four traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two to residents’ homes and one ambulance to a resident’s home where a person was found to be deceased; advised a dump truck driver that a portion of their load had fallen off and the driver cleaned it up; provided an escort for a motorcycle ride through town; spoke with the management of a business in the 300 block of Washington Street about a donation box; documented information about issues related to a child custody exchange and repossession of a vehicle from the 200 block of South Main Street; provided a no consent form for a theft from a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
7:51 a.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for display of unauthorized vehicle registration and non-registration of vehicle, and his 28-year-old female passenger from Whitewater was arrested on a warrant through Jefferson County in the 900 block of South Main Street.
12:05 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for repeat domestic abuse, intimidation of victim and bail jumping in the 500 block of Oak Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
5:21 p.m.: A citation for repeat calls of a dog running at large in the area of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive will be mailed to the dog owner.
Friday, Aug. 26
Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; advised the owner of a truck and some trailers to move them from the first block of Sunset avenue following complaints from a neighbor; spoke with a 64-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, following an accident in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and they both agreed that no police involvement was warranted; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 400 block of North High Street; warned a resident for trespassing following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Grove Street; documented information of a verbal argument between two individuals and advised them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws in the 100 block of South Water Street West and an incident where juveniles reportedly threw a canned drink at a vehicle but the youths could not be located and there was no damage to the vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street; and moved along a vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of North Main Street.
8:09 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding in a school zone and failing to carry a driver’s license on person in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.{/span}
1:21 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Hilltop trail and Arndt Street.
6:07 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and released for a bond violation in the 800 block of Monroe Street. An officer will follow up.
