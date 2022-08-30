Officers moved along a homeless person from the entry of a building in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; issued four traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two to residents’ homes and one ambulance to a resident’s home where a person was found to be deceased; advised a dump truck driver that a portion of their load had fallen off and the driver cleaned it up; provided an escort for a motorcycle ride through town; spoke with the management of a business in the 300 block of Washington Street about a donation box; documented information about issues related to a child custody exchange and repossession of a vehicle from the 200 block of South Main Street; provided a no consent form for a theft from a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
7:51 a.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for display of unauthorized vehicle registration and non-registration of vehicle, and his 28-year-old female passenger from Whitewater was arrested on a warrant through Jefferson County in the 900 block of South Main Street.
12:05 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for repeat domestic abuse, intimidation of victim and bail jumping in the 500 block of Oak Street. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
5:21 p.m.: A citation for repeat calls of a dog running at large in the area of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive will be mailed to the dog owner.
