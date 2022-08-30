Thursday, Aug. 25

Officers moved along a homeless person from the entry of a building in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue; issued four traffic related warnings; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital, two to residents’ homes and one ambulance to a resident’s home where a person was found to be deceased; advised a dump truck driver that a portion of their load had fallen off and the driver cleaned it up; provided an escort for a motorcycle ride through town; spoke with the management of a business in the 300 block of Washington Street about a donation box; documented information about issues related to a child custody exchange and repossession of a vehicle from the 200 block of South Main Street; provided a no consent form for a theft from a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.

Load comments