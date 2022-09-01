Friday, Aug. 26

Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; advised the owner of a truck and some trailers to move them from the first block of Sunset avenue following complaints from a neighbor; spoke with a 64-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, following an accident in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and they both agreed that no police involvement was warranted; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 400 block of North High Street; warned a resident for trespassing following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Grove Street; documented information of a verbal argument between two individuals and advised them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws in the 100 block of South Water Street West and an incident where juveniles reportedly threw a canned drink at a vehicle but the youths could not be located and there was no damage to the vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street; and moved along a vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Load comments