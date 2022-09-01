Officers issued one traffic related warning; dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered one court ordered preliminary breath test; advised the owner of a truck and some trailers to move them from the first block of Sunset avenue following complaints from a neighbor; spoke with a 64-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, following an accident in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue and they both agreed that no police involvement was warranted; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for speeding vehicles in the 400 block of North High Street; warned a resident for trespassing following a complaint from a neighbor in the 300 block of Grove Street; documented information of a verbal argument between two individuals and advised them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws in the 100 block of South Water Street West and an incident where juveniles reportedly threw a canned drink at a vehicle but the youths could not be located and there was no damage to the vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street; and moved along a vehicle that was parked in the 100 block of North Main Street.
8:09 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding in a school zone and failing to carry a driver’s license on person in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Hilltop trail and Arndt Street.
6:07 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and released for a bond violation in the 800 block of Monroe Street. An officer will follow up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.