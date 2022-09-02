Officers dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued 12 traffic related warnings; unlocked a vehicle whose driver had locked the keys in their car in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; documented and will follow up on a report of vandalism to a residence in the 800 block of Van Buren Street and another one in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 500 block of Berea Drive; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; advised a caller who reported a vehicle in their parking lot that they would have to have it towed from their property in the 1300 block of North High Street if they wanted to have it removed, and a homeless man to remove his property from the East Riverwalk; warned a person to stop panhandling for money in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and will follow up with a person who was riding an ATV in the city limits in the area of Wollet drive and Lena lane.
12:20 a.m.: A 40-year-old Edgerton man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and driver in possession of open intoxicants in vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Sunset Avenue.
1:38 a.m.: Two Fort Atkinson men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested for open alcohol containers in vehicle in the first block of South Water Street East. They were later released.
9:04 a.m.: A 37-year-old Edgerton woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding and expired vehicle registration in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
1:14 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson female was cited for speeding at the intersection of Shirley Street and West Sherman Avenue.
1:42 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Stacy lane and Radloff street.
5:41 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for suspended vehicle registration and warned for defective tail lamp and windshield at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.
7:24 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported striking a pole in the 300 block of Washington Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued.
11:58 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to maintain control of his vehicle when he struck a parked vehicle in front of his house resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
