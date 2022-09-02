Saturday, Aug. 27

Officers dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one to a resident’s home; issued 12 traffic related warnings; unlocked a vehicle whose driver had locked the keys in their car in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue; documented and will follow up on a report of vandalism to a residence in the 800 block of Van Buren Street and another one in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 500 block of Berea Drive; administered two court ordered preliminary breath tests; advised a caller who reported a vehicle in their parking lot that they would have to have it towed from their property in the 1300 block of North High Street if they wanted to have it removed, and a homeless man to remove his property from the East Riverwalk; warned a person to stop panhandling for money in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; and will follow up with a person who was riding an ATV in the city limits in the area of Wollet drive and Lena lane.

Load comments