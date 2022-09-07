Monday, Aug. 29

Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned three juveniles for being out after curfew in the 100 block of North Main Street and turned them over to their parents, and one individual for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Main Street; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway; spoke with a property manager about rental and eviction questions in the 200 block of South Water Street East; mailed an official warning for chronic nuisance abatement violation to a property owner in the 200 block of North Main Street; called a group home worker to pick up a client from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who was thought to be intoxicated but was not and returned them to their home; will follow up on a youth’s report of being chased and struck by other juveniles in the 800 block of Grove Street; and located a reportedly missing person from the 400 block of Washington Street who was found to be in jail, and an injured bird who was off to the side of the street in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue but was later reported dead and the Department of Natural Resources Warden will be contacted.

