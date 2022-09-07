Officers issued 12 traffic related warnings; dispatched one ambulance to a resident’s home and two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; administered three court ordered preliminary breath tests; warned three juveniles for being out after curfew in the 100 block of North Main Street and turned them over to their parents, and one individual for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Main Street; stood by with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway; spoke with a property manager about rental and eviction questions in the 200 block of South Water Street East; mailed an official warning for chronic nuisance abatement violation to a property owner in the 200 block of North Main Street; called a group home worker to pick up a client from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who was thought to be intoxicated but was not and returned them to their home; will follow up on a youth’s report of being chased and struck by other juveniles in the 800 block of Grove Street; and located a reportedly missing person from the 400 block of Washington Street who was found to be in jail, and an injured bird who was off to the side of the street in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue but was later reported dead and the Department of Natural Resources Warden will be contacted.
1:56 a.m.: A 50-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Water Street and North Main Street.
2:24 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication, and a 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication and possession of cocaine in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue. The 19-year-old male was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
12:46 p.m.: A 78-year-old Fort Atkinson man drove into an area of the road in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue that had been cut out for repair resulting in a state-reportable accident. No citations were issued but the driver contacted Klement Towing to remove his truck.
1:24 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a driver/vehicle who struck a telephone pole and fire hydrant while leaving a parking lot in the 300 block of Woodland Drive resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:17 p.m.: A resident reported being scammed when they provided $5,000 in gift cards to a person who represented themself to be from the United States Social Security office. A No Consent Form was signed by the resident in the first block of West Hilltop Trail.
3:37 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for tires extending past the fenders by more than two inches in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for non-registration of vehicle and warned for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
5:14 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was arrested in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and turned over to them.
5:22 p.m.: A 60-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
10:29 p.m.: A man reported his vehicle and other vehicles parked on the street in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street appeared to have been struck by another vehicle. An officer’s report is pending and was not ready at press time.
10:47 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to use lights after dark and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of South Third and South Main streets.
