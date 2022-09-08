Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys inside it; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of East Sherman Avenue; reminded a grandmother that someone should be outside with a child playing outside following a complaint that her grandchild was almost struck by a vehicle while the grandchild was operating a battery-operated toy car in the road in the 700 block of Nelson Street; fingerprinted a resident at their request; verified that there were no signs of anyone living in the shelter in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue; turned over an apparently homeless cat to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a dead animal from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; reviewed photos of a driver who was on the Robert Street bridge even though it was still closed and action is pending; documented information about a vehicle full of teens who were going around and stealing traffic cones but they were unable to provide a license plate number; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a suicidal man and they put in a safety plan in place for him in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane; moved along an 18-year-old male from the swings at Purdy School in the 700 block of South Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident in the 200 block of North Main Street.
7:25 a.m.: A 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man at an intersection in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
2:43 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for following too closely and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license when she side-swiped another vehicle belonging to a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson woman resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:30 p.m.: A 44-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for failing to maintain control of vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident involving two women, aged 86 and 20-years-old, both of Fort Atkinson, in the 200 block of South Main Street. There were no injuries, just property damage.
5:29 p.m.: Two drivers, a 23-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both of Palmyra, were cited for failing to obey signs in a construction zone at the Robert Street bridge.
5:46 p.m.: A citation for an animal control violation will be mailed to a 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man when his dog attacked a neighbor’s dog in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court.
7:06 p.m.: Three women and one man were cited for trespassing after they were found in an apartment that was being renovated in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.