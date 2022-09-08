Tuesday, Aug. 30

Officers issued six traffic related warnings; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; unlocked a vehicle for a driver who had locked their keys inside it; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the first block of East Sherman Avenue; reminded a grandmother that someone should be outside with a child playing outside following a complaint that her grandchild was almost struck by a vehicle while the grandchild was operating a battery-operated toy car in the road in the 700 block of Nelson Street; fingerprinted a resident at their request; verified that there were no signs of anyone living in the shelter in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue; turned over an apparently homeless cat to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a dead animal from the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue; reviewed photos of a driver who was on the Robert Street bridge even though it was still closed and action is pending; documented information about a vehicle full of teens who were going around and stealing traffic cones but they were unable to provide a license plate number; contacted Jefferson County Human Services for a suicidal man and they put in a safety plan in place for him in the 600 block of Cherokee Lane; moved along an 18-year-old male from the swings at Purdy School in the 700 block of South Main Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed incident in the 200 block of North Main Street.

